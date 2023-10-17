Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,261 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 572,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,718. The firm has a market cap of $544.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 184,733.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allogene Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $108,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.