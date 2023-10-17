Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 74 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orin Green Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.05. The company had a trading volume of 387,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,583. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.91 and a 52-week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

