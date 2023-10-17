OSRAM Licht (OSAGF) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical Equipment & Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OSRAM Licht to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OSRAM Licht and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OSRAM Licht alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OSRAM Licht $5.08 billion -$467.88 million -22.61 OSRAM Licht Competitors $665.04 million -$6.75 million 192.91

OSRAM Licht has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. OSRAM Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSRAM Licht 0 0 0 0 N/A OSRAM Licht Competitors 263 784 1319 18 2.46

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OSRAM Licht and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies have a potential upside of 116.02%. Given OSRAM Licht’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OSRAM Licht has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OSRAM Licht has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSRAM Licht’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OSRAM Licht and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSRAM Licht -12.93% 0.69% 0.25% OSRAM Licht Competitors -561.67% -135.10% -0.99%

Summary

OSRAM Licht competitors beat OSRAM Licht on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants. The company also develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for stages, cinemas, and studios; LED-based plant cultivation systems; lighting solutions for industrial and medical applications, such as high-intensity UV lamps and LED illumination for clothing; and automotive systems based on LED and laser technology, and other customer-specific system solutions. In addition, it develops, produces, and markets LED light engines and light management systems, as well as electronic ballasts, LED drivers, and LED modules. Further, the company is involved in the provision of products in the areas of architectural interior and exterior lighting, as well as professional interior lighting solutions. It provides its products under the OSRAM, Vixar, SYLVANIA, Traxon, e:cue, Digital Lumens, Fluence, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, OSRAM CONTINENTAL, LED Engin, and b,a,g, brands. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. As of March 3, 2021 OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.