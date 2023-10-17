Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton Sells 24,987 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $115,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,659,770.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OSG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. 224,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,098. The firm has a market cap of $352.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $106.63 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

