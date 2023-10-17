Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPBI. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 403,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 493,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.