Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Up 5.1%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.75. 79,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 321,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter valued at $18,755,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,536,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 801,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 740,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 999,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 397,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

