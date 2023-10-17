Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. 26,139,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,827,330. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.