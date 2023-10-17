Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells $54,729.95 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 588,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,064. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $929.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

