PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 387,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 423,037 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.20.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
