PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 387,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 423,037 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.20.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 117,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 559,537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 300,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 377,903 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 687,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

