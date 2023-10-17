Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Financial Review

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) and Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Cingulate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $2.58 million 1.34 -$20.27 million ($110.73) -0.01 Cingulate N/A N/A -$17.68 million ($1.69) -0.31

Cingulate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Cingulate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -664.24% -296.10% -89.39% Cingulate N/A -1,235.83% -196.60%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Cingulate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cingulate has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cingulate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Cingulate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Plus Therapeutics and Cingulate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cingulate 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Cingulate has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 573.08%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Cingulate.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults. It also focuses on developing CTx-2103 for the treatment of anxiety disorders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

