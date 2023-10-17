Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 878,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,108,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Polestar Automotive Holding UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.