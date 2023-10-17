Polymesh (POLYX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.20 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $65.92 million and $4.20 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 860,349,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 860,075,285.037777 with 732,692,904.280897 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12297148 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,275,467.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

