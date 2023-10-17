Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Up 5.6%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.07 and last traded at $151.07. 9,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 16,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $740.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $181.81 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.2% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 223.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

