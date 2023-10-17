Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.58-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.58-$5.60 EPS.
Shares of PLD traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.13. 5,378,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,606. Prologis has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 91.58%.
In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $50,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
