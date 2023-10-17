ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading Down 3.5%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.67. Approximately 11,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 107,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

