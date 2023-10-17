Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) versus Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -337.81% -58.52% Assure N/A -379.76% -118.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences -$9,000.00 -26,963.47 -$58.51 million ($1.22) -3.62 Assure $9.73 million 0.23 -$30.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Assure has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pulse Biosciences and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Assure has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 7,484.83%. Given Assure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Summary

Assure beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Assure

(Get Free Report)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.