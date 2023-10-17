QUASA Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $132,497.23 and $571.81 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00112354 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $571.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

