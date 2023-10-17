Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30.10 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $30.10 million and $2.18 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003685 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005818 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,429,541,599 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.