Radio Caca (RACA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.27 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $30.18 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003663 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005796 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,429,541,599 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

