Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.55 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 76.40 ($0.93). Approximately 353,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 943,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.75 ($0.94).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Reach
Reach Price Performance
Reach Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Reach’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.
Reach Company Profile
Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.
