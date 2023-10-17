Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 0.5%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.69. Approximately 352,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 115,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on REAL shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

The firm has a market cap of C$414.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

