Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NIKE (NKE)

NIKE (NYSE: NKE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2023 – NIKE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – NIKE had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – NIKE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2023 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

9/29/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $145.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $137.00.

9/26/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $128.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

9/22/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00.

9/20/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $110.00.

9/18/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $120.00 to $113.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – NIKE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG.

9/7/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Williams Trading from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/28/2023 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.04. 4,700,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,078. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $131.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Get NIKE Inc alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NIKE

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.