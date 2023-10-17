Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MEG Energy (MEG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEG Energy (TSE: MEG) recently:

10/16/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00.

10/12/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – MEG Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.

9/11/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MEG stock traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.81. 2,768,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.96. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.06.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.8250564 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

