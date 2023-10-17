ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $218.76

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $218.76 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00218291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013666 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.