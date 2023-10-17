Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.17

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.17 and last traded at $154.02, with a volume of 74693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average is $142.02.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

