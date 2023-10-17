Reviewing Dollar General (NYSE:DG) & Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) and Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar General and Pan Pacific International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General 5.59% 36.34% 7.33% Pan Pacific International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Dollar General pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pan Pacific International pays an annual dividend of $103.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 527.6%. Dollar General pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan Pacific International pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dollar General has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Pan Pacific International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.4% of Dollar General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pan Pacific International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dollar General shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dollar General and Pan Pacific International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General 1 17 7 0 2.24 Pan Pacific International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dollar General presently has a consensus price target of $144.04, indicating a potential upside of 22.76%. Given Dollar General’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dollar General is more favorable than Pan Pacific International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dollar General and Pan Pacific International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General $38.81 billion 0.66 $2.42 billion $9.76 12.02 Pan Pacific International N/A N/A N/A $812.19 0.02

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than Pan Pacific International. Pan Pacific International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dollar General beats Pan Pacific International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. The company's consumable products also comprise snacks, such as candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, cosmetics, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, it offers seasonal products comprising holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, the company provides apparel, which comprise casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names. The GMS Business segment operates general supermarkets under the APITA and PIAGO names. The Rent Business segment recruits tenants of retail properties; The company is also involved in the maintenance of buildings; development of real estate properties; management of leasing spaces; general wholesale; provision of logistic services, such as management of inventory and sales order, as well as internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production. In addition, It operates retail stores under the Nagasakiya, Kyoyasudo, Picasso, Don Quijote USA, Gelson's, Marukai Corporation, Don Don Donki, and Times brand names, as well as under the private brand names, including JONETZ, Style One, Prime One, and eco!on. The company was formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation in February 2019. Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

