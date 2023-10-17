Reviewing Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 0 2 1 1 2.75 OraSure Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

OraSure Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and OraSure Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 73.39 OraSure Technologies $479.95 million 0.87 -$17.93 million $0.58 9.83

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies 9.01% 11.58% 9.67%

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital. The company offers adult respiratory products, including optiflow nasal high flow therapy, invasive ventilation, and noninvasive ventilation. In addition, it provides infant respiratory products, such as resuscitation, invasive ventilation, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, and nasal high flow therapy products. Further, the company offers hospital products, including humidification products, breathing circuits, chambers, masks, nasal cannulas, surgical, accessories, and interfaces; and homecare products that include masks, CPAP devices, software and data management products, humidifiers, and accessories. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's diagnostic products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgeneGUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

