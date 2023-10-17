Reviewing Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) and Its Competitors

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Care Facilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Novo Integrated Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences $1.12 million -$32.85 million -0.29 Novo Integrated Sciences Competitors $4.20 billion $193.40 million 213.36

Novo Integrated Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences. Novo Integrated Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Novo Integrated Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Novo Integrated Sciences Competitors 269 1762 2541 43 2.51

As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies have a potential upside of 26.67%. Given Novo Integrated Sciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novo Integrated Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences N/A -117.72% -74.90% Novo Integrated Sciences Competitors 3.76% -352.54% 2.17%

Volatility and Risk

Novo Integrated Sciences has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novo Integrated Sciences’ peers have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novo Integrated Sciences peers beat Novo Integrated Sciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services. It also engages in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education, and prevention of various orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics, including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations. In addition, the company offers eldercare physiotherapy services, such as long-term care homes, retirement homes, community-based home care physiotherapy, community-based group exercise classes and fall prevention programs, and community-based outpatient clinics; and elderly occupational therapy services for retirement home and community, and long-term care sectors. Further, it offers medical technology services, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring; and develops and distributes personalized health and wellness product solutions. The company operates corporate-owned clinics. The company is based in Bellevue, Washington. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a subsidiary of ALMC-ASAP Holdings, Inc.

