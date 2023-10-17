Reviewing Orica (OCLDY) & The Competition

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) is one of 154 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Orica to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orica and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orica N/A N/A 5.98 Orica Competitors $4.56 billion $342.87 million -2.36

Orica’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orica. Orica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orica 0 0 0 0 N/A Orica Competitors 991 4470 5887 114 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orica and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 42.69%. Given Orica’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orica has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Orica pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Orica pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 91.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Orica is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orica N/A N/A N/A Orica Competitors -45.40% -22.07% -3.30%

Summary

Orica beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services. It also offers automation solutions, including Avatel, a machine equipped with underground development charging system; and secondary breakage and hang up blasting, a tele-remote blasting solution. In addition, the company provides mining chemical products, such as cyanide sparges, emulsifiers, and sodium cyanide, as well as PRO services; digitally enabled benchmarks and insights at various stages of the blasting process; and nitrogen fertilizers, which includes urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Further, it offers resources to explore the use of chemical energy in blasting, blasting fundamentals, and properties of explosives and blasting principles; training courses; and geotechnical deformation and convergence monitoring solutions. The company serves surface coal, surface metal, iron ore, quarrying, underground mining and construction, construction, civil infrastructure, oil and gas, and agriculture markets. Orica Limited was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in East Melbourne, Australia.

