Reviewing Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weibo currently has a consensus price target of $20.87, suggesting a potential upside of 69.65%. Given Weibo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Clikia.

29.8% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Weibo has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.76 billion 1.64 $85.56 million $1.29 9.53 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 17.47% 13.22% 6.24% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Weibo beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

