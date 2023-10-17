Reviewing zooplus (ZLPSF) and Its Rivals

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Free Report) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Retail” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare zooplus to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares zooplus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio zooplus N/A N/A 360.71 zooplus Competitors $4.90 billion $217.67 million 236.32

zooplus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than zooplus. zooplus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zooplus N/A N/A N/A zooplus Competitors -10.99% -2,631.21% 3.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares zooplus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.0% of zooplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of shares of all “Specialty Retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for zooplus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zooplus 0 0 0 0 N/A zooplus Competitors 616 2673 4321 112 2.51

As a group, “Specialty Retail” companies have a potential upside of 27.91%. Given zooplus’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe zooplus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

zooplus competitors beat zooplus on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus SE operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories. It provides approximately 8,000 food and accessory products for dogs, cats, small animals, birds, aquarium, and horses. The company sells its products in Germany and internationally. zooplus SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

