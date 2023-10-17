Ripio Credit Network Price Up 6.3% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $37,326.66 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,538.03 or 0.99976604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002218 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00139211 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $36,820.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.