ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 4,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 13,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.