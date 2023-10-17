Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 34,105 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 16.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.20. 2,131,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,306. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

