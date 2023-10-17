Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 614 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.9% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. 871,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

