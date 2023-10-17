Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.24. 2,392,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.