Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 7,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 60,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Royal Road Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$27.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 39.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Royal Road Minerals

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Piedra Iman property located in Chinandega district of Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in the Santo Domingo porphyry project situated in San Juan Province of Argentina.

