Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,067,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,046,243. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

