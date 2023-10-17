Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 17,091 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,805 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.196 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

