Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 588 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.86. 5,435,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

