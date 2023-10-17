Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 216.87%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

