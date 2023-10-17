Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 2.2 %

Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. 262,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

