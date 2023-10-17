Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,080,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,878,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.61. 4,714,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,061. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

