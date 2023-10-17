Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $12.09 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

IAU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,225. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.