Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.46. The company had a trading volume of 240,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.22 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

