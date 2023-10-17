Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. 14,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

