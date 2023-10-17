Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,702. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.