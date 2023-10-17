Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $527,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,115. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $131.34 and a 52 week high of $195.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $242.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.68.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

