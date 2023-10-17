Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.79. 56,025,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,093,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

