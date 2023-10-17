Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936,329 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,985,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,592,000 after acquiring an additional 335,556 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 59,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,659. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

